5 hours ago
Nullifying a Constitutional provision: why the Court of Appeal is wrong in Kharafi
7 hours ago
As BLM Protests Continue, Campaigners Push For US Accountability At UN
8 hours ago
Oicgambia Road Committee Visits Designated Car parks, Markets ahead of Relocation
8 hours ago
Interim Management for Sir Dawda K. Jawara International Conference Center Inaugurated
8 hours ago
CRC Draft Constitution No Better Than 1997 Constitution for Democracy
1 week ago
Gambia Gov’t Refutes Purported Coup Plot
1 week ago
An Uncomfortable Conversation
1 week ago
Loyalty to Country, Not Entities

Finance Ministry, UNDP Validate COVID19 Impact Study

in News by June 8, 2020

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme on Thursday concluded a virtual validation exercise of a study that assesses the Impact of COVID19 on lives and livelihood in The Gambia.

The study explores the immediate, medium, and long term socioeconomic impact of the pandemic and offers recommendations to mitigate the negative effects.

Addressing the virtual audience that included the Resident Representative of the UNDP in The Gambia, National Assembly Members, the private sector, and members of the civil society organizations, Hon. Mambury Njie said the pandemic has a negative socio-economic impact on the population.

‘’It has negatively impacted employment, incomes, and food security for many people in the society. It has led to a contraction in government revenues and will lead to a reduction in economic growth compared to our projection for this year, ‘’ he said, stressing that the impact of the pandemic is multidimensional.

The Minister assured that the report will inform the response and recovery strategies of the Ministry and the government as a whole, a process, he said, will require the active involvement of development partners, private sector, civil society, and the citizenry.

Ends

Author:

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this section are the author's own and do not represent the editorial policy of Kairo News. Kairo News will trash any comment that inflames tribal, racial or religious hatred.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: