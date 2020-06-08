Finance Ministry, UNDP Validate COVID19 Impact Study

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs, in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme on Thursday concluded a virtual validation exercise of a study that assesses the Impact of COVID19 on lives and livelihood in The Gambia.

The study explores the immediate, medium, and long term socioeconomic impact of the pandemic and offers recommendations to mitigate the negative effects.

Addressing the virtual audience that included the Resident Representative of the UNDP in The Gambia, National Assembly Members, the private sector, and members of the civil society organizations, Hon. Mambury Njie said the pandemic has a negative socio-economic impact on the population.

‘’It has negatively impacted employment, incomes, and food security for many people in the society. It has led to a contraction in government revenues and will lead to a reduction in economic growth compared to our projection for this year, ‘’ he said, stressing that the impact of the pandemic is multidimensional.

The Minister assured that the report will inform the response and recovery strategies of the Ministry and the government as a whole, a process, he said, will require the active involvement of development partners, private sector, civil society, and the citizenry.

Ends

Share this: Twitter



Like this: Like Loading...