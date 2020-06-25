Dawda Jallow is New Minister of Justice as Tambadou Takes up UN Job

PRESS RELEASE

The Office of the President of the Republic of The Gambia wishes to inform the general public that the Honourable Attorney General and Minister of Justice of the Republic of The Gambia, Mr Abubacarr Marie Tambadou, has submitted his resignation as Attorney General and Minister of Justice to His Excellency, President Barrow, and His Excellency, President Barrow has accepted same with effect from 30 June 2020.

His Excellency, President Barrow would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Attorney General Tambadou for his patriotic and selfless service to country, for his steadfastness, honesty, professionalism and candour during his tenure as Attorney General and Minister of Justice. He has successfully initiated and diligently executed several of the Government’s key governance reform activities such as the establishment of the Constitutional Review Commission, the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission, the National Human Rights Commission, the Janneh and Faraba Banta Commissions of Inquiry, and several other legislative reforms. With his guidance, we have now transformed our judiciary in particular and the administration of justice system in general into a truly independent and robust organ of the State that all Gambians should be proud of.

He also helped restore The Gambia’s regional and international image and leadership in the global human rights movement. Every Gambian should be proud of his achievements. Therefore, His Excellency, President Barrow, his entire Cabinet, and the Government of The Gambia wish Attorney General Tambadou well in his future endeavours.

Consequently, pursuant to the provisions of Section 71(1) and 71(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of the Gambia, His Excellency, President Barrow, has appointed Mr. Dawda A. Jallow as Attorney General and Minister of Justice from 1 July 2020.

