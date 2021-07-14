2 months ago
Congratulations To Fatou Bensouda

July 14, 2021

Former Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court Bensouda Bom Bensouda

I wish to use your widely followed media, to register my appreciation and congratulations to Mrs Fatou Bom Bensouda, on the successful completion of her tenure as Chief Prosecutor at the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Mrs Bensouda’s appointment as the first woman to such a prestigious global position marked a significant milestone both for women and for the Gambia, considering the very small size of the later in the global context. I wish to join in commending Mrs Bensouda for her laudable services to humanity in the arena of human rights, international law and justice. Congratulations for a job well done.

Fatou Bensouda deserves all the accolades for her industrious services, and I say felicitation whiles wishing her good luck in her next undertakings. The Gambia is proud of you and I humbly urge you to just remain the Fatou Bom that we all know, for your hard work, commitment to justice, coupled with humility and selfless leadership symbolises enviable reputation worth emulating. Congratulations once more, and keep it up.

Alh Yahya Ceesay
London

Ends

