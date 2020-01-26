Comfort Rebuts Plates Contract Allegations

By Ousman A. Marong

Ousman Njie, Operation Manager for Comfort Quality Service Company limited has on Thursday 23 January 2020 rebuts allegations over the awarding of the aluminum, vehicles and motorcycle number plates.

It could be recalled that in 2018 the Gambia government through the Minister of Interior awarded Comfort Quality Service Company Limited the contract to produce aluminum vehicles and motorcycle number plates.

“Our aluminum number plates are from the highest quality supplier which is International Organization for standard (IOS 7591) and the German Institute of Standard (GIN 74069). Copies of our certificates were tendered to our partners The Gambia Police Force (GPF) and the Ministry of Interior respectively. “Our number of plates are durable and are with 75% visibility in the dark. They also come with a secure future which traffic police are aware,” he explained.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday at a press briefing held at its secretariat in Kanifing Industrial Estate.

The press briefing was meant to acquaint the general public on the company’s products and services as well as to inform the masses over the awarding of the contract.

After securing the contract the company was awarded to produce sixty thousand (60,000 aluminum number plates with quick responding biometric codes containing details of commuters’ as a means to combat criminals by tracing stole vehicles.’

Mr. Njie stood his ground to defend allegations surrounding the awarding of the contract to his company.

He revealed that his company has built a sophisticated electronic vehicle a management system that is in line with number plates production.

He added that the number of plates captured essential bank details require to initiate transactions between vehicle owners and comfort quality services.

“The number plates capture essential vehicle details as well as vehicle owners and transacting agent details. It also captures multi-layer data input,” he remarked.

He said his Company has provided the Gambia Police Force (GPF) with one hundred (100) biometric scanners which will help ease traffic officers to execute their function at checkpoints.

“Our quick respond (QR) service will ensure that every vehicle and motorcycle in the Gambia have QR sticker on their widescreen thus will enable traffic officers with information about vehicle owners, he said.

He said the quick respond (scanners and stickers) will reveal information about the vehicles or motorcycle owners to the traffic officers.

He stated that the scanners will enable effective traffic checking in order to address vehicles and motorcycles theft.

He challenged motorists to purchase the aluminum number plates saying it will ensure the security of their mobility.

