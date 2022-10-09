Barrow Suspends License of Fatal Medicine Importer

President Barrow Authorises the Suspension of License of Suspected Importer and Pharmacy

Following his address to the nation regarding the Acute Kidney Injury cases in The Gambia, President Barrow has authorised the Medicine Control Agency, through the Ministry of Health, to suspend the license of the suspected pharmacy and importer.

Additionally, President Barrow has directed the Foreign Minister to reach out to the Indian Ambassador to The Gambia for consultation on his government’s most profound concern over the issue.

As a further cause of action, the suspected pharmacy owner and importer of the drug syrups, as well as Senior Officials of the Medicine Control Agency, have been called for questioning by The Gambia Police Force to assist in their investigation.

The Barrow administration is also reviewing the entire drug and medical licensing regime to inform other causes of action.

Meanwhile, the President has assigned a high-powered delegation to meet the families affected by the AKI death cases, express his government’s condolences, and share their grief in these difficult times.

President Adama Barrow reassures the families and the public of his government’s commitment to do all it can to get to the bottom of the AKI death cases and possible remedies to avoid its recurrence.

