Barrow Set To Inaugurate Projects

24th February 2020

His Excellency Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia will on Saturday the 29th February 2020 inaugurate the Laminkoto-Passamas Road at Passamas at 12.00 noon.

The road project, which took 36 months to complete, was funded by:

Saudi Fund for Development

Kuwait fund for Arab Economic Development -KFAED

OPEC Fund for International Development-OFID

Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa – BADEA

Abu Dhabi Fund for Development

Government of the Gambia

The completion of the Laminkoto-Passamas Road Project marks an important milestone in the National Primary Road Network as a first step towards the realization of one city state for The Gambia.

In the same vein, President Barrow will also inaugurate the Sukuta Jambanjelly Road on Saturday 7th March 2020 at 11.00 a.m. at the Sukuta Traffic Lights Junction.

The newly completed Sukuta-Jambanjelly Road, in addition to increasing the length of The Gambia’s primary road network also serves as part of a network of access roads, linking Agriculture-based communities to economic outlets in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA).

The road provides access and the easy movement of people, goods, and services between the farming communities and the economic outlets in the GBA and serves as a catalyst for enhanced economic growth, thus reducing poverty which is in line with the Government of the Republic of The Gambia’s poverty reduction strategy and the strategic priorities of the National development Plan (NDP).

The Construction of the Sukuta-Jambanjelly Road was jointly funded by the Islamic Development Bank (IDB) and the Government of the Republic of The Gambia.

The Ministry of Transport, Works and Infrastructure and the National Roads Authority in collaboration with GAMWORKS wish to invite the general public to the inauguration of these landmark projects.

Attendance to these events is open to all although regional administrators are urged to facilitate the transportation of local delegates to and from the events.

