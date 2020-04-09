Barrow Preaches Reconciliation

Gambian President Adama Barrow has “urged all Gambians to work together for peaceful co-existence and reconciliation.”

President Barrow’s message is contained in a statement issued by State House. Mr. Barrow used his constitutional powers to declare April 10th and 13th as public holidays in observance of Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

President Barrow extended best wishes to the Christian Community, who according to him, dedicated themselves to 40 days of fasting and prayers in commemoration of Easter.

“The President also extends a message of appreciation to the Christian leaders and their

congregations for respecting the State of Emergency regulations of closing all places of worship, especially during the Lent period.

While wishing the Christian Community a blessed holiday period, the President seizes the

opportunity to further urge all Gambians to work together for peaceful co-existence and

reconciliation,” an extract of the State House statement read.

