5 days ago
GMC Leader’s Beef With Lawmakers
5 days ago
Police Disputes Sowe’s Missing
5 days ago
Barrow Preaches Reconciliation
5 days ago
Jatto’s Emotional Tribute To O.B Conateh
5 days ago
Africa: Armed conflicts and state repression fuel cocktail of human rights violations
5 days ago
Update: Coronavirus – UKJA’s Response
6 days ago
The Final Draft Constitution: My Vote is YES in the Referendum!
6 days ago
Gambia, UNDP Sign PACD Agreement

Barrow Preaches Reconciliation

in News by April 9, 2020

Gambian President Adama Barrow has “urged all Gambians to work together for peaceful co-existence and reconciliation.”

President Barrow’s message is contained in a statement issued by State House. Mr. Barrow used his constitutional powers to declare April 10th and 13th as public holidays in observance of Good Friday and Easter Monday, respectively.

President Barrow extended best wishes to the Christian Community, who according to him, dedicated themselves to 40 days of fasting and prayers in commemoration of Easter.

“The President also extends a message of appreciation to the Christian leaders and their
congregations for respecting the State of Emergency regulations of closing all places of worship, especially during the Lent period.
While wishing the Christian Community a blessed holiday period, the President seizes the
opportunity to further urge all Gambians to work together for peaceful co-existence and
reconciliation,” an extract of the State House statement read.

Ends

Author:

Disclaimer: Views expressed in this section are the author's own and do not represent the editorial policy of Kairo News. Kairo News will trash any comment that inflames tribal, racial or religious hatred.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: