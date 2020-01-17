APRC Protest For Jammeh’s Return

By Abdoulie John

In wake of the release of controversial recordings featuring a conversation between the former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh and Ousman Rambo Jatta, the Alliance for Patriotic Reorientation and Construction (APRC) on Thursday a show of force calling on African Union (AU), Europe Union (EU), ECOWAS, the United Nations and the Barrow government to respect the joint agreement. The APRC said the accord clearly laid out the ground for Jammeh’s exit from power in exchange for immunity.

Addressing a mammoth crowd, APRC Secretary General, Fabakary Tombong Jatta, reminded the gathering of the importance of the joint agreement that was endorsed by ECOWAS, AU, EU and the government of The Gambia. He said under the said agreement, President Jammeh decided to go on exile in Equatorial Guinea.

Mr. Jatta called on the authorities and other international bodies signatory to the joint declaration to fully implement the joint agreement, which reportedly precipitated Yahya Jammeh’s exit.

Over these past months, the West African nation’s political landscape has witnessed huge polarization on a number of issues. The call for Yahya Jammeh’s return has been seen in some quarters as a pronounced divisiveness in the Gambian politics.

The former Mayor of Kanifing Municipality, Yankuba Colley, warned that if the international community allow their cause to die out, it would be very difficult for the AU, ECOWAS, EU, and the UN to venture into a similar agreement in any other country.

“They will take The Gambia as an example that they negotiated and failed them,” he said.

Colley expressed optimism that the international bodies that secured a deal for Yahya Jammeh’s exit would answer to their call.

Ousman Rambo Jatta, the deputy APRC leader, told journalists that they need their President in the country. “He is the only good president for The Gambia!” he exclaimed.

When asked if Jammeh is going to apologize for the atrocities committed under his more than two-decade long regime, the APRC Bakau bigwig paused and fired back. “Apologize for what? Are the “Junglers” directly answerable to President Jammeh?” he quizzed.

Mr. Jatta urged journalists to ask questions that are relevant to the program. “We are here to demand the return of President Jammeh,” he said as a round of applause built up around him.

