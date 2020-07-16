APRC Denies Coalition Talks

The party of The Gambia’s ousted President Yahya Jammeh has denied forging a coalition agreement with any political party. The Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) issued the denial after “information misinterpreted by some people that the APRC Party is discussing with The National People’s Party (NPP) for a merger into a coalition.”

Mr. Jammeh who now lives in exile in Equatorial Guinea has ruled the West African nation with iron fist for 22 years. A 2016 Coalition of opposition parties headed by President Adama Barrow ousted Jammeh from power on December 1st 2016. Mr. Jammeh’s party that had dominated the country’s political landscape for more than two decades has since lost its clout. Startling revelations of gross violations of human rights at the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission has put a dent on the party’s image.

Read below a press release from the APRC.

PRESS RELEASE FROM THE APRC PARTY

The Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC) is hereby informing the general public that the APRC party has not agreed and is not into discussions with any political party for a possible coalition at the moment.

This Press Release is necessitated to redress the recent information misinterpreted by some people that the APRC Party is discussing with The National People’s Party (NPP) for a merger into a coalition.

It is correct to say that some APRC Executive Members has met some NPP party members and other political party members that have shown interest in wanting to work with the APRC Party towards the 2021 Presidential Elections, and thus, no coalition discussions are/were being held and no agreement has either been reached.

The APRC National Executive Committee is yet to sit over these discussions held with various political parties and make a position as to the way forward.

In conclusion, we are assuring all and sundry that the National Executive Committee of the APRC Party will inform its party members and sympathisers anytime a decision is reached as to whether we will jointly form a coalition with a party or other parties in the near future.

Thank you for usual understanding and sense of reasoning.

Yours

In the service of The Alliance for Patriotic Re-orientation and Construction (APRC)

Mr. Dodou Jah

APRC Deputy Spokesperson & Secretary

Ends

