An African Legend that built all, but did not build even a House for Himself!

Kwame Nkrumah ruled Ghana for 9 years: from 1957 to 1966, under this period he built at least an industry in every region of Ghana,

He built several newly Industrial cities across Ghana including the Famous Tema and Akosombo industrial cities. These industrial cities housed several industries and production centres which produced nearly all commodity needs of the economy while employing the citizens.

He built roads which are still alive today after 60 years. In fact, Tema Motorway is still the best stretch of road in Ghana as we speak and it was built by Nkrumah.

The Colonial administration that ruled and exploited Ghana intentionally deprived the people of Northern parts of Ghana an access to education or any kind of development in order to force the people living in this areas to move to the Middle and Southern belts of Ghana for free labour. This was a strategy to divide the country so to create enmity among the locals in order that they cannot see themselves as one people or people of equals in order not to unite to fight the colonial exploitation. Knowing this, Kwame Nkrumah open up free eduction to those of us in the Northern belt of Ghana who have suffered such a grave discrimination and exploitation to help us recover when he assumed office as a president.

Again, Kwame Nkrumah built a gigantic African Line Hostel and dedicated this building to serve as a free housing for all African Freedom fighters who seek safety in Ghana. Today, this building has been converted and it is being used as the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration of Ghana.

Kwame Nkrumah did all these and so many others for Ghana and Africa at large without building a single structure of house or home for himself. In fact, Kwame Nkrumah has no house built by himself either in Ghana or Abroad. His only house is the 6 feet land on which he was buried on and the monument which was built in his honor. Yet, he built so much for many generations which we are still enjoying.

The Today’s politicians run the state and make losses, they leave huge debt for today and future generations while at the same time profitably running their private business and declaring gains for their families.

Kwame Nkrumah is gone but his spirit and good intentions live on.

Rest In Power, Nkrumah never dies.

Aniekpeno Peng

Culled from Quora

Ends

