After Violent Protest Cabinet Holds Emergency Session

in News by January 31, 2020

His Excellency, President Adama Barrow has presided over an emergency cabinet session on Thursday, January 30, 2020, to discuss matters relating to events that happened on Sunday, 26th January.

The Information and Communication Minister, Honourable Ebrima Sillah said the cabinet session called for calm and reinforced The Gambia’s commitment to democratic principles it considers “sacred.”

The government has called on all Gambian people to remain calm and assure them that the situation is under complete control.

“We want to assure the international community of our sacred duty to be committed to democratic principles and that Gambia government will continue to be engaged in those sacred principles. The Gambia is calm, peaceful and we call on the Gambian people to support the government in that direction to ensure that we sustain the peace in this country,” he said.

Minister Sillah added that Cabinet has taken note of a number of other issues.

Sanna Camara
Media Officer
Office of The President
Republic of The Gambia

Ends

