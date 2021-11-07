GMC Leader Cries Foul

The leader of the Gambia Moral Congress has bitterly opposed to his disqualification to contest the December 4th presidential elections.

In a press statement, the Independent Electoral Commission justified Mai Ahmad Fatty’s disqualification thus:

He has not complied with Section 42 (2) (a) being that, in Banjul Administrative Area, he submitted the support of nomination by less than two hundred registered voters, as opposed to the legal requirement that a candidate for election to the office of President shall be nominated in the prescribed Form 1 Part A of the Fourth Schedule by not less than five thousand voters whose names appear in the register of voters, with at least two hundred voters from each Administrative Area.